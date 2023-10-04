Indian Space Conclave to be held in Delhi from October 9 to 11

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Space experts from across the world will gather in the national capital for the Indian Space Conclave, an event organised by the Indian Space Association to nurture innovation and collaboration in the rapidly evolving sector.

The three-day event is scheduled to begin with the Indo-French Space Summit, organised in association with the French Embassy and to attended by astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency.

The Indian Space Conclave will be held from October 9-11, the organisers said in a statement.

"We are delighted to present the 2nd edition of the Indian Space Conclave which serves as a crucial forum where leaders convene to explore the potential of space in shaping a better future for all, delving into its depths of collaborations and innovations happening in the space sector," Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), Director General Indian Space Association (ISpA), said.

Subsequent days will delve into topics such as communication, global diplomacy, and offer insights into user ministries and capacity development.

The second day is themed around space communication and readiness for next-gen challenges, with a strong emphasis on discussions pertaining to the communication aspect of the space sector.

On the third day, the focus will be on the space ecosystem for societal benefit and global diplomacy, featuring pivotal sessions in partnership with IN-SPACe and a dialogue regarding the development of space parks in India.

Eminent dignitaries such as Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh and Devusinh Chauhan, ISRO chairman S Somanath, Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari, IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka are expected to address the conclave.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, Luxembourg Space Agency CEO Marc Serres are also expected to attend the conclave.

"Building on the success of the previous year, the second edition of the Indian Space Conclave 2023 promises to be even grander, and we look forward to continued participation from various government and industry stakeholders in our collective endeavour to position space as a potent and promising sector for the global market," Bhatt said. PTI SKU SMN