Indian standards gaining global recognition: Andhra minister Manohar

New Delhi/Amaravati, May 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Tuesday said Indian standards are gaining global status, during a meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Governing Council in the national capital.

Manohar said that India had only 2,000 standards in 2014-15, which increased to 23,000 by 2025, reflecting BIS’s role in national infrastructure improvement.

“About 95 per cent of Indian standards have been harmonised with international norms,” said Manohar in a press release, adding that the central government aims to expand the count to 55,000.

The minister highlighted notable progress in gold hallmarking which is now active in 371 districts and the centre is planning to establish hallmarking centres in every district as part of expansion.

Manohar said bullion hallmarking will be introduced soon, as announced by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and silver hallmarking policy will also be finalised shortly.

He emphasised BIS's growing role in preserving standards, ensuring quality control, and protecting consumer rights, aligning India's efforts with evolving global benchmarks.