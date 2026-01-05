Indian statement on US action in Venezuela unworthy: CPI-M

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised India's statement on the US aggression on Venezuela, and said it is "unworthy" of the country's long-held tradition of defending the sovereignty of nations.

In a statement, the CPI(M) said there was not a word of condemnation about the "gross violation" of the United Nations Charter and international law in India's statement.

"The Modi-led BJP government's response to the blatant aggression against Venezuela and the abduction of its President and wife by the United States armed forces is craven and unworthy of India's long-held position of defence of independence and sovereignty of nations," the CPI(M) said.

"The statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs only expresses 'deep concern at the developments in Venezuela' and calls for 'dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region'. There is not a word of condemnation about the gross violation of the United Nations Charter and international law – something which even some European allies of the US have mentioned," it said.

The Left party called India's stand to be in sharp contrast to that taken by Brazil and South Africa, its BRICS partners, who unequivocally condemned the US aggression and demanded the release of Maduro and his wife.

"This pro-US stand is in line with the Modi government's right-wing ideology and strategic ties with the Trump administration. By this stand, India has abdicated any claim to represent the interests of the Global South," it said.

"The CPI(M) demands that the Modi government abandon this disgraceful position and come out categorically against the US aggression and illegal acts in Venezuela," the Left party added.

India on Sunday voiced "deep concern" over the US' capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation, and said it was closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the oil-rich South American country.

In its first reaction to the unprecedented American action in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early on Saturday, New Delhi also called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue to ensure stability in the region and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of the people of that country.

The United States brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges.

Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency. PTI AO AO VN VN