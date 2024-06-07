Indian student was on video call with family moments before drowning in Russia

Jalgaon, Jun 7 (PTI) Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, one of the four Indian students who drowned in the Volkhov river in Russia, was on a video call with parents when he and the three others drowned in the river, a family member said on Friday.

The four, Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, students of the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, were taking a walk along the Volkhov river, when they entered the waters, an official said.

Another student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, survived. Now she is under the care of local medical staff, the official said.

Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad said arrangements are being made to bring the bodies to India.

Jishan and Jia were siblings and hailed from Amalner in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Harshal Desale belonged to Bhadgaon, also in Jalgaon district.

“When they entered the Volkhov river, Jishan made a video call to his family. His father and other family members were pleading with Jishan and others to come out of the river waters when a strong wave swept them away,” a family member told local media.

In a message to the Indian envoy to Russia, the administration of Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University has expressed condolences over the tragedy.

“The students were taking a walk near the city's beach along the Volkhov river, in the evening, during their study-free time. The tragedy was accidental and unexpected. Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane survived. Now she is under the care of medical staff,” a university oficial said.

The university's representatives are monitoring her state closely and doing everything that is possible to help her, he added.

“The university informed the parents immediately and is currently working closely with all respective agencies in the Russian Federation,” he said. The university has requested the Indian envoy for assistance in repatriation of the students' bodies to India, he added.

The students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20 - were studying at the university in Veliky Novgorod city.

Russian media reports suggested that a female student, who waded out from the beach on the river Volkhov, got into trouble and four of her companions tried to save her. In their attempt to save her, three others also drowned in the river, the reports said.

The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg said these students were pursuing medical education at the University.