Indian students abroad ambassadors of country's values, culture: LS Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Indian students studying abroad are ambassadors of the nation's values and culture, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday while addressing a gathering of youngsters in Uzbekistan.

"Despite staying thousands of miles away, these students continue to be deeply rooted in Indian values and spread them in their host countries," he said in an interaction with Indian students at the Samarkand Medical University.

Birla is on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan, leading an Indian parliamentary delegation for the 150th Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The speaker said India cares deeply about the welfare of Indians living in every corner of the world.

Birla also urged the students to not only enhance their knowledge and skills but also embrace values such as dedication and compassion in their lives.

"Your hard work will contribute to the future direction of global healthcare," he told the students.

On the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly at Tashkent, Birla met Shalva Papuashvili, chairman of the Parliament of Georgia.

He also lauded Georgia's support for India at multilateral fora and also to the Indian community there.

India and Georgia share a deep cultural bond, which opens immense avenues for the future, Birla said, as he called for enhancing youth exchange programmes, digital collaboration and people-to-people ties. PTI SKU ARI