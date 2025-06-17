Indian students moved out of Tehran for safety reasons: MEA

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The MEA, in a statement said, the Indian Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.

"Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy," it said.

Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation, it said.

Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia, the MEA said.

Further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation, it said.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran said, "All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the city.".

In another statement, the MEA said a 24x7 control room has been established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel.

The contact details of the control room are as under: 1800118797 (Toll free) +91-11-23012113 +91-11-23014104 +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline, the MEA said and shared contact details.

"For calls only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109; For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709; Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036; Zahedan: +98 9396356649; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in (email)," it said.