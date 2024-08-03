Indian submarine INS Shalki visits Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian submarine INS Shalki is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka in reflection of growing maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

The Shishumar class diesel-electric submarine arrived in Colombo on August 2, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

India sends submarines to a handful of countries with whom it has close defence and strategic ties.

The Indian submarine's visit to Colombo comes against the backdrop of China's persistent attempts to enhance its strategic and military influence over the island nation.

The submarine was accorded a ceremonial reception by the Sri Lanka Navy on its arrival on Friday.

INS Shalki was commissioned into the Indian Navy on February 7, 1992. It is the first ever submarine to be built in India.

Earlier, Kalvari class submarines INS Karanj and INS Vagir had visited Colombo in February this year and June last year.

The Commander of the submarine was scheduled to call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Personnel from High Commission of India and Sri Lankan defence forces personnel are also scheduled to visit the submarine, it said.

India has been expanding its overall defence and strategic ties with Sri Lanka amid concerns over China's attempts to increase its military presence in the Indian Ocean.

The docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang' at Hambantota port in August 2022 had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka.

Another Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port in August last year.

India has been supporting various capacity building measures of Sri Lankan defence forces including providing indigenously constructed Offshore Patrol Vessels. PTI MPB ZMN