Indian Supreme Court first to shift from human-centric to eco-centric approach, says judge

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha on Sunday said that in international jurisprudence, India was the first country to shift from an anthropocentric approach to an eco-centric one.

An anthropocentric approach is based on the belief that human beings are the most important entity on earth, and other beings and things are valued primarily for their utility to humans.

The eco-centric approach, however, prioritises the well-being of the entire ecosystem and its components, viewing nature as valuable for its own sake, not just for human use.

The Supreme Court judge was speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference on Environment-2025 organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) at Vigyan Bhawan.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the event.

Highlighting the importance of such conferences, Justice Narasimha said they brought together a large number of stakeholders who found a common vision to restore the environment.

"Conferences like this bring people together and enable sharing of thought, and the acceptance of new visions and ideas. After one such conference I borrowed an idea, and as an amicus (friend of the court), I submitted to the court that the anthropocentric approach to the environment is not suitable for us and there should be a shift to eco-centric thought.

"I think it is the first time that our Supreme Court accepted the submission. And in international jurisprudence, we were the first country, or rather the first court, to shift from anthropocentric to eco-centric approach," the judge said.

He said the shift happened also because of the country's culture, which never believed humans to be superior to the environment and instead viewed ecology as a living being, of which humans were a part.

"If you go back to the basics and think of simple remedies available at our grassroots, we will be able to shift from what was imposed on the environment by the West and give rise to simple and practical ideas to restore the earth to its pristine position," Justice Narasimha said.

He applauded the role of the National Green Tribunal in organising the conference.

With climate change affecting every facet of human existence, the country must be prepared, he said, adding, "We must be ready in such a way that we lead the world with our ideas and innovation." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who also spoke at the event, said the government is working relentlessly to address environmental issues.

"Environmental issues in India are grave, but they are being taken seriously. Though the problems are many, they are not insurmountable. If we act now, we can restore the balance of nature and ensure a healthier future for generations to come," he said.

NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the conference saw meaningful discussions on environmental preservation and sustainability by bringing together some of the brilliant minds, scientists, policymakers, legal experts and grassroots activists.

"Four tactical sessions in the conference offered valuable insights into key environmental concerns -- air, water, forest and the collective way forward," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference on Saturday. PTI MNR PKS RUK RUK