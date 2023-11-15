New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday complimented the Indian team for its win against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semi-final, saying the Men in Blue entered the final "like a boss".

Shah also congratulated Virat Kohli for his 50th hundred in One Day Internationals, saying it is a testimony of his outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency.

"Enter into the final like a Boss. What an electrifying display of cricketing prowess. All the best for the showdown. Let's get the cup," Shah said in a post on X.

On Kohli, the home minister said in a separate post, "50th ODI hundred! Kudos to @imVkohli for achieving the historic milestone of scoring his 50th century in ODI cricket." "This is a testimony of your outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency. May you further elevate your game to a new level. The nation is proud of you," he added. PTI ACB SZM