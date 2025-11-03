Indian team inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly: Rahul on cricket World Cup win

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday hailed the Indian women's cricket team for its maiden World Cup triumph, with Rahul Gandhi saying the team's courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly.

From heartbreaks to history, Indian women's cricket completed its long, unfinished journey to glory as Harmanpreet Kaur's fearless team outlasted South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final to lift their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup crown in Navi Mumbai.

In a tweet, Congress said, "'Shandaar, zabardast, zindabad!!! Congratulations India. The Indian women's cricket team has done wonders. They have made history by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the World Cup final. The entire nation is proud of you!" Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, hailed the triumph, saying the women's team's courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly.

"What a moment of pride! Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly," the former Congress chief said on X.

"You didn't just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation's spirit. Jai Hind!" Gandhi said.

Party president Kharge said this triumph is not just a sporting milestone; it is also a celebration to demonstrate women's power, resilience, and leadership that continues to inspire millions.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their outstanding victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025," he said on X. "Your remarkable performance, determination, and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation. The entire nation stands united in celebrating this glorious moment." "You have not only won the World Cup but also won every Indian heart. I wish each one of you a bright, successful, and inspiring journey ahead!" the Congress chief added.

Congress general secretary in charge, organisation, K C Venugopal, said this team will inspire millions of girls across India to dream and become world champions.

"We are the champions! Our hearts swell with pride as the outstanding, fierce and heroic women's team has won the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup!" Venugopal said on X.

This team will inspire millions of girls across India to dream and become world champions, he said, adding they have proven that determination and hard work can break the toughest of barriers.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hailed the women's team triumph.

"Amazing scenes on TV tonight as India win the women's World Cup for the first time in our cricket history! What a wonderful day for Indian cricket -- and so much for the #WomenInBlue to be proud of on this inspiring day!" Tharoor said on X.

With the victory, Harmanpreet’s team finally buried the ghosts of past heartbreaks — the 2005 and 2017 finals — and delivered India's much-awaited World title, a watershed moment for the game in the country. PTI ASK NSD NSD