Indian team shines at International Linguistics Olympiad 2025

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A four-member student team from India bagged a gold, one silver and a bronze along with two individual and a team-level honourable mention at the 22nd International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) 2025, held in Taipei, Taiwan from July 20 to 27, officials said.

The Indian contingent comprised Vaageesan Surendran (gold), Advay Misra (bronze), Nandagovind Anurag and Siripurapu Bhuvan (honourable mentions) and was led by Professor Parameswari Krishnamurthy from IIIT-Hyderabad.

Observer Anshul Krishnadas Bhagwat, a former IOL participant and an undergraduate researcher at IIIT-Hyderabad also accompanied the team, officials added.

This year's performance marked a historic milestone for India, with each member winning an individual award, since the country began participating in 2009. It is also the first time the Indian team has won a team-level honourable mention.

The IOL is one of 13 International Science Olympiads and brings together high school students from across the globe to solve complex linguistic problems. In 2025, 227 contestants from 57 teams representing 42 countries competed in the event.

Vaageesan, a native of Chennai, is fluent in multiple languages and scripts. He has credited his passion for linguistics and problem-solving for the win.

The youngest in the group and a known academic prodigy, Advay (12) from New Delhi, called the event a celebration of linguistic diversity.

Nandagovind, who is based in Bengaluru and is headed to Oxford, highlighted the global friendships and deeper appreciation of language that the Olympiad fosters. Bhuvan from Hyderabad echoed a similar sentiment.

The journey to IOL begins with the Panini Linguistics Olympiad (PLO) held in India, including two selection rounds and a training camp in Hyderabad. Finalists receive intensive training before representing the country internationally.

The students advised future participants to enjoy the journey and cherish the global community IOL creates.

"You learn just as much from the friendships as from the problems," Nandagovind said.