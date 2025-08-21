Indian team wins 4 gold medals, 1 silver at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) India has secured four gold medals and one silver at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), an official statement said on Thursday.

The Indian contingent was trained under the aegis of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), it said.

The Olympiad was hosted for the first time in India and witnessed the participation of nearly 300 high-school students from 64 countries, including 12 nations competing for the first time.

"Students should continue to explore the frontiers of science with curiosity and commitment," Homi Bhabha National Institute Chancellor Dr Anil Kakodkar said while praising the participants' pursuit of scientific excellence and spirit of international cooperation.

The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, established in 2007, is one of the premier global platforms for high-school students passionate about astronomy and astrophysics. PTI SM KRK