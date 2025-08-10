Indian tech and Make In India behind Operation Sindoor’s success: PM Modi

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian technology and Make In India were behind the success of Operation Sindoor which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.

He said the world for the first time saw the new face of India during Operation Sindoor when it demonstrated its ability in destroying the terror hubs deep inside Pakistan.

"The world has seen for the first time India’s new face during Operation Sindoor where the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan and bringing Pakistan to its knees within a few hours," Modi said at the foundation laying ceremony of Metro Phase-3 project.

"Our technology and the strength of Make in India is behind the success of Operation Sindoor," he said.

Bengaluru and its youth had a major role in Operation Sindoor, he added.