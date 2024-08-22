Indian tourists flocking to Oman, arrivals up 70 per cent: Al Busaidi

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Oman has emerged as a favourite destination for Indian tourists, with their number rising to more than 6 lakh last year, an increase of 70 per cent over the previous year, according to Azzan Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

“We hope to surpass the number this year,” Al Busaidi told PTI in Mumbai on Thursday. “The closeness and proximity between Oman and India makes one feel almost at home,” he added.

“This momentum shows no signs of slowing, with the first five months of 2024 already seeing a 15 per cent increase in arrivals,” he said.

India is Oman’s largest tourism market beyond the Gulf Co-operation Council countries, he said.

Of the 40 lakh tourists who visited Oman last year, 6.25 lakh were from India, Al Busaidi said.

Adventure tourism is a growing segment for tourists in Oman, he said. Tourism is one of the five focus areas for Oman as a part of its Vision 2040 plan, he added.

“We are now seeing more diversity in segments of travellers,” Al Busaidi said.

“We plan to continuously engage with travel agents from India. We expect that this is going to play a large role in the growth that we are targeting,” he said.

The regulatory framework from both sides (India and Oman) is very flexible and very open, he said. The amount of travel restrictions from both the countries are at a very minimal level, he added.

“I met the Indian tourism minister yesterday. The meeting was very positive and constructive,” Al Busaidi said.

Oman offers visa on arrival for Indian citizens holding US or Schengen visas, he said.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman held a road show in Mumbai on Thursday, reinforcing Oman’s position as a top-tier destination for Indian travellers seeking luxury, culture, and adventure.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced plans to further enhance Oman’s appeal in India through residential workshops, consumer promotions, and luxury brand campaigns.

These initiatives are designed to elevate Oman’s status as a premier destination and ensure it remains the top choice for Indian travellers seeking a luxurious escape, he said. PTI VT VT