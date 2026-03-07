Indian tradition always recognises women as a source of strength: WCD minister

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi on Saturday said that Indian tradition has always recognised women as a source of strength, creativity and compassion, and asserted that the Modi government is working to ensure women-led development across sectors.

Addressing a session on ‘Nari Se Narayani’ at a conclave here on the eve of International Women’s Day, the minister said the government, which is committed to empowering women, allocated more than Rs 5 lakh crore in the Union budget this year, the highest so far, for improving women’s education, health, nutrition and safety.

The idea of ‘Nari Se Narayani’ reflects India’s civilisational consciousness, she said, adding that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to ensure women-led development across sectors.

Several initiatives, such as the Poshan Abhiyaan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Mission Shakti, have strengthened maternal and child health, enhanced social awareness and ensured safety and dignity for women, she said.

Citing India’s historical legacy of women’s contributions, she referred to legendary figures such as Gargi Vachaknavi, Maitreyi, Ahilyabai Holkar, Savitribai Phule and Rani Lakshmibai, and said Indian tradition has always recognised women as a source of strength, creativity and compassion.

Highlighting recent initiatives, she said the government has launched an HPV vaccination campaign to protect women and girls from serious diseases, emphasising that women’s health is a national priority.

She said schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Jal Jeevan Mission have improved the quality of life and dignity of women, while programmes such as the Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi, and startup initiatives are supporting women entrepreneurs and self-help groups.

The minister added that budgetary provisions have been made for the programmes, such as the construction of working women’s hostels and the establishment of girls’ hostels in districts for students pursuing STEM education, aiming to ensure safety, accommodation and uninterrupted learning opportunities.

Referring to the SHe-Box portal, the minister said it provides a digital platform for women to lodge complaints related to workplace harassment confidentially, enabling quicker redressal through local committees.

She also said that women today are excelling in diverse fields such as sports, technology, space, startups and the armed forces, and their participation is strengthening India’s collective progress.

The journey from ‘Nari to Narayani’ symbolises self-awareness, confidence and self-reliance, and plays a crucial role in achieving the goal of a strong and developed India by 2047, the minister said. PTI KSH PK ARI