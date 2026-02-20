New Delhi (PTI): After a row erupted on Friday over the Indian Youth Congress' dramatic 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, the organisation said that dissent is a democratic right and that the 'peaceful' demonstration was aimed at safeguarding national interests.

In a statement, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said, "Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth."

He clarified that the organisation was not against the AI Summit but against "any compromise with India's interests."

A group of about 10 IYC workers on Friday staged a 'shirtless protest' at an exhibition hall of the summit, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel.

The protesters were seen holding or wearing white T-shirts with images of Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as "India US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and "PM is compromised", leading to a brief commotion at the venue.

Chib further alleged that farmers were being "compromised", "anti-India trade agreements" were being signed, and the youth were being pushed into "hate politics while being kept unemployed."

He further alleged that if they protest on the streets, they are stopped. Social media posts critical of the government are removed under the guise of the IT rules.

"So what recourse do we have? We are against any compromise with India's interests, which is why we held this protest today," Chib added.

The IYC said it "raised its voice and protested against the compromised prime minister who has compromised the nation's identity" at the summit being held at Bharat Mandapam.

Chib emphasised that the slogan 'PM is compromised' reflected "the anger of millions of unemployed youth" and alleged that the trade deal with the US was "a betrayal of the interests of our farmers and the public, which will only benefit the US."

"If the prime minister is compromised, it does not mean that the public should remain silent. If we know how to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, we also know how to follow the path shown by Sardar Bhagat Singh," he said.

The AI Impact Summit, being held from February 16 to February 20, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and is being attended by several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians, researchers and technology executives.