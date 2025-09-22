Indian Youth Congress dispatches relief materials for flood-hit Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) under its SOSIYS campaign dispatched relief materials to flood-hit Uttarakhand on Monday.

Due to heavy rains this year, there have been many instances of floods, landslides, and flash floods. Heavy rains have caused a string of natural disasters in Uttarakhand over the past two months, claiming lives and leaving many people missing. Last week on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an aerial survey of disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for the hill state.

Food items such as potatoes, onions, sugar, cooking oil, spices, blankets, water bottles, medicines, and many other essential items were dispatched in the #SOSIYC relief material truck, an official statement of IYC said. IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib dispatched the first consignment from the IYC Delhi headquarters to flood-affected Uttarakhand.

"Taking inspiration from our leader, Rahul Gandhi, we have dispatched the first consignment from the Youth Congress headquarters to the flood-affected state of Uttarakhand today. Humanity is the greatest strength in times of crisis. Relief is being provided to all those in need by providing rations, food, medicines, and drinking water," Chib said. "This assistance is not just material, but a message of compassion and responsibility. Every soldier of the Congress stands with the people, and our #SOSIYC team is continuously providing relief to all the affected states, and this support will be extended to more states in the coming days," he added.

Chib also alleged that BJP leaders and the Central government are playing politics even during this time of crisis. "Instead of providing help to the people, they are busy managing events," he said. The Congress youth organisation demanded that the Central Government take more urgent steps as soon as possible and help the people in all the flood-affected areas of the country. PTI MHS HIG HIG