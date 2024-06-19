Indian Youth Congress distributes air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi on Rahul Gandhi's birthday

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Amid the ongoing heat wave condition in the national capital, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday distributed air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi on the occasion of party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has distributed around 70 coolers to the people at their office in central part of the national capital, they said.

Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all party workers to avoid any grand celebrations and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal.

The previous warmest night recorded in the city was in June 2012 when the minimum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius.