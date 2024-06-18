Indian Youth Congress holds candle march in memory of passengers killed in Kanchanjunga Express accident

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress held a candle march here on Tuesday in memory of the passengers killed in the Kanchanjunga Express train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers participated in the march and paid their tribute to the passengers, who died in the accident.

IYC president Srinivas BV claimed that in the last 10 years, 1,117 rail accidents took place in which there was loss of life and property.

At least nine people were killed and 41 injured after a goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday. Among the deceased were the pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train.

The collision occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of Kanchanjunga Express to derail due to the impact by the goods train's locomotive at 8.55 am. PTI NIT AS AS