Indian Youth Congress holds protest over Centre's silence on former Army chief's book

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress held a protest here on Tuesday, alleging that the central government has remained silent on serious issues, including references made in retired Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s unpublished “memoir”.

The demonstrators alleged a lack of transparency in the India-US trade agreement and compromise on the country's security at the China border.

“Every single worker of IYC is on the streets.. When the leadership starts compromising on national interest, the youth cannot sit quietly... We will keep fighting until we get answers,” Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib said in a post on X.

He further said, “Today, the entire truth is staring the country in the face. The prime minister's silence is raising many questions: Why the mysterious silence on the Epstein files? Why the lack of transparency in the India-US trade agreement? Why compromise on the country's security at the China border?” A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on February 2 when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent, and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him. The House was adjourned twice and later for that day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.