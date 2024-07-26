Indian Youth Congress holds protest over 'kursi bachao budget' in Delhi

New Delhi: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) -- the youth wing of the Congress party -- on Friday staged a protest here over the budget terming it as a 'kursi bachao budget'.

The protest took place at the IYC headquarters near Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi, with protesters raising slogans against the government.

One of the protesters wore a face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sat on a chair, while the others carried him on their shoulders.

On Thursday, the opposition continued its attack on the government in the Parliament on the second day of budget discussion over budgetary allocations, claiming it read like a gratitude letter to NDA allies, but the BJP asserted that it will spur employment and help India in its march for all-round development.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had criticised the budget, saying it is an "assault on the sanctity of India's federal structure" as INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises over the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the budget.

Sharing a picture of the protest on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi had said, "Today, along with INDIA janbandhan MPs, protested against NDA's 'Kursi Bachao Budget' in Parliament House premises."