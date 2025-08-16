Indian Youth Congress launches door-to-door 'Stop Vote Chori' campaign

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday launched a nationwide campaign to verify voter rolls at the booth level as part of its "Stop Vote Chori" initiative.

Acting on the call of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, IYC workers will go door to door to match voter details with the official voter lists to "safeguard democracy," an official statement of IYC said.

The campaign was formally launched by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib.

"The fight for democracy has now reached every booth," Chib said while inaugurating the drive.

"On the call of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, I started the Stop Vote Chori campaign from my booth in Jammu North Assembly by going door to door to identify voters. In the coming days, every Youth Congress worker will expose the rigging at his booth," he said.

The organisation said the initiative will be replicated across the country, with party workers checking voter lists booth by booth in the run-up to the upcoming elections. PTI MHS VN VN