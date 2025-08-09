Indian Youth Congress marks 65th Foundation Day with nationwide programmes

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday marked its 65th Foundation Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at its national office and programmes across the country.

According to the statement, speaking on the occasion, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said, "From the time of its foundation till today, the Indian Youth Congress has considered the spirit of national interest above all." He said, "The Youth Congress has a rich history of dynamic leaders and parliamentarians who paved the way for India's development with their remarkable policies and contributions. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Youth Congress has remained a vibrant, dynamic and democratic organisation.

"In the last 65 years, the Indian Youth Congress has created a distinct identity in the country through its work, provided leadership and showed the path of change." The statement said the Youth Congress has pledged to organise various types of programs across the country. PTI SGV MNK MNK