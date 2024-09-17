Indian Youth Congress observes PM Modi's birthday as 'national unemployment day'

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "national unemployment day" across the country and staged a protest here, a statement said.

IYC national president Srinivas BV said that India is one of the youngest countries in the world and there is a large number of youth population in the country.

Out of that, 60 per cent youth is unemployed, 42 per cent of youth is unemployed in the age group of 20 to 24 years. The unemployment rate in the country is 8.3 per cent, Srinivas claimed in the statement.

During the protest, the IYC workers were seen frying samosas and also polishing shoes. They were also carrying placards as they observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "national umemployment day".

He said that BJP had promised to provide two crore jobs every year to the youth of the nation.

"Every sixth graduate of the country is unemployed. Around 60 lakh posts are lying vacant in the centre and states, why is the government not doing anything about that? What plan does the central government have for the employment-generating MSME sector?", Srinivas asked in the statement.

IYC workers also protested against central minister Ravneet Singh Bittu outside his residence here over his alleged remarks against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.