Indian Youth Congress organises half marathon to promote drug-free J&K

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Sunday organised a half marathon here for a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesperson said.

Hundreds of enthusiastic youth from across Jammu completed in 5 km, 10 km and 21 km races after assembling at Maulana Azad Stadium, pledging to stay away from drugs and motivate others as well, the spokesperson said.

The half marathon was held under the leadership of the National Incharge of Youth Congress Manish Sharma and National President Uday Bhanu Chib.

AICC General Secretary G A Mir, Olympian and Secretary AICC Pargat Singh, former minister Choudhary Lal Singh, and several other senior leaders participated and supported the event, the spokesperson said.

"Through the youth half marathon in Jammu, we want to convey the message that drug abuse is a momentary relief, but running is a lifelong habit. Today, steps have been taken to ensure a secure tomorrow for the youth," Sharma said.

He said the youth have united and pledged to wage a decisive battle against drug abuse. "This is a beginning towards eliminating drug abuse from across the country." Chib said the drug menace has drastically increased in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

"The failure in controlling cross-border smuggling networks, inadequate ground-level enforcement, and lack of rehabilitation infrastructure have worsened the situation," he said.

He said instead of merely issuing statements, the government must present a concrete anti-drug policy, strengthen policing at vulnerable routes, and invest in youth engagement programs.

"The enthusiasm of the youth of Jammu at today's event testifies that we will definitely win this war against drug abuse. The massive turnout shows a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir is no longer just a dream but a collective movement, and we will hand over a safe and empowered society to future generations," Chib said.

Mir, former Pradesh Congress president and Congress Legislature Party leader in J&K assembly, said the Union Territory has historically been a land of education and culture, but drugs are destroying families and the future of students.

He emphasised that society, parents, and administration must work collectively and demanded stronger rehabilitation centres and awareness drives at school and college levels.

Singh, MLA from Punjab, said sports are the most powerful alternative to drugs and every playground filled with youth automatically weakens the drug network.

"Governments should invest more in sports infrastructure and community engagement rather than reacting after addiction spreads," he said. PTI TAS NB NB