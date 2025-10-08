Indian Youth Congress organises 'I love Ambedkar' march to protect Constitution

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised an "I love Ambedkar" march in Delhi on Wednesday, in protest against "continued atrocities" targeting Dalits and marginalised communities and a recent attack on the chief justice of India.

According to a statement issued by the IYC, the president of the outfit, Uday Bhanu Chib, said, "India will be governed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, not by the hateful thinking of the BJP-RSS. We will continue to protect the Constitution at all costs." He added that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, "the Constitution and humanity have been under constant attacks, not once but repeatedly".

He cited the attack on the CJI inside a courtroom and the killing of Dalit man Hariom Valmiki in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli as examples of growing threats to justice and social equality.

"Incidents of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, the poor, the deprived and minority citizens are increasing day by day. Everything from the judiciary to the Constitution is in danger," Chib said.

He urged citizens, especially youngsters, to raise their voices against injustice and hatred, and reaffirmed the IYC's commitment to fight the alleged hateful mindset of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Chib also expressed solidarity with CJI B R Gavai and the family of Hariom Valmiki.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI during court proceedings on Monday. The lawyer has since been suspended by the Bar Council of India.

Valmiki, reportedly mentally unstable, was walking to his in-laws' house in Dandepur Jamunapur recently, when a mob surrounded him and accused him of being a member of a gang marking houses with drones for theft, police said. He was allegedly beaten up with belts and sticks and died soon after, they added.

The march began at Maujpur Chowk in Babarpur and concluded at Ita Chowk.

IYC national general secretary Sravan Rao, Delhi in-charge Khushboo Sharma, national secretary Delhi co-incharge Hari Krishna, Delhi state president Akshay Lakra and other Youth Congress workers participated in the march, the statement said. PTI MHS RC