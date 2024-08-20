Indian Youth Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a programme, "Hum Mein Hai Rajiv", on the 80th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The programme was organized at Talkatora Stadium, where a tribute was paid to Gandhi through various cultural and other musical events, a statement said.

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, chairman of AICC media department Pawan Khera, Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar, and Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav were among the senior leaders of the party who attended the programme.

Gandhi was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making the country strong and self-reliant. It is his foresight that has put India in the category of strong and modern nations, youth wing's national president, Srinivas BV said.

Gandhi is the architect of digital India and the father of the information technology and telecommunication revolution. On his initiative, the Indian telecommunication network was established. It started spreading from cities to villages so that everyone could also connect with the country and the world in terms of communication, Srinivas said.

The former prime minister believed that industries could not develop without the help of science and technology. He worked towards bringing the computer revolution to the country. He envisioned that the institutions associated with Panchayati Raj could also be developed and strengthened, Srinivas stated.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also offered a floral tribute at the DPCC office. Earlier in the morning, Yadav attended a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi's samadhi at Veer Bhumi, Raj Ghat.

The people of India will always remember Gandhi for his supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country. His public life was devoted to the service and welfare of the people, Yadav said.

Gandhi was a leader with a great vision, and as a prime minister, he took many dynamic steps to uplift the youth and women, as he firmly believed that without their active participation and whole-hearted support, the country could not progress, Yadav added. PTI NIT HIG