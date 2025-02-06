National

IYC prez Uday Bhanu Chip leads protest against 'anti-youth' Union Budget

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib leading protest in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday held a protest against the Centre's "anti-youth" Union Budget.

The protest was led by Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.

The agitators held up placards and raised slogans during the protest in central Delhi.

Presenting her eighth consecutive Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a blueprint for next-generation reforms while providing enhanced fiscal support for welfare measures.

