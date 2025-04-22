Indian Youth Congress protests against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on CJI

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest in the national capital against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

Dubey attacked the Supreme Court on Saturday, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court has to make laws. He also took a swipe at CJI Khanna, holding him responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

The Godda MP's remarks came following the Centre's assurance to the court that it would not be implementing some of the contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act till the next day of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

Several Youth Congress workers joined the protest, during which an effigy of Dubey was burnt. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, stopped the demonstrators from moving further by putting up barricades outside the Youth Congress office.

Leading the protest, IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib described Dubey’s statement as an "attack on democracy" and said it amounted to an attack on the independence of the judiciary. "The independence of the Indian judiciary is the soul of our democratic system, and it is our duty to protect it at any cost," Chib said.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra alleged that such remarks were being made at the behest of the BJP. "The remark by a BJP MP shows that there is a conspiracy to weaken democratic institutions. The BJP has tried to distance itself from Dubey’s comments by calling them personal, but the fact remains that an MP blamed the CJI for the government’s failures," Lakra said.

Lakra also demanded that Dubey be expelled from the party and issued a show-cause notice for his remarks.

"If the BJP really had nothing to do with this statement, then why hasn't Nishikant Dubey been removed from the post? People like him are a threat not only to Parliament but to society at large," he added.