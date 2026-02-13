Indian Youth Congress protests against Union Minister Puri, demands his resignation

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest against Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding his resignation.

In a press statement, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said that Puri should resign immediately after his name figured in the 'Epstein Files' released in the United States.

"If such allegations of links arise for a Union minister, then the nation demands answers. This isn't just a political issue; it's a question of the country's credibility and moral responsibility," Chib said.

Several IYC office bearers, including National Secretary Hari Krishna, Satyawan Gehlot and Delhi unit vice president Shanu Khan, also took part in the protest.

Puri on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "passing innuendo" against him, and asserted that he had met Jeffery Epstein on a "few occasions", but his interactions with him had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted American sex offender was involved in.