Indian Youth Congress protests in Delhi over 'suicide' of Maharashtra lady doctor

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a protest in the national capital demanding justice for Dr Sampada Munde, who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district after facing harassment and sexual assault.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on the night of October 23. In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on Saturday.

Reacting to the "horrific incident", an official statement said the protest was led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra. It accused the Maharashtra government of protecting the accused and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from his post as Home Minister.

"Dr Sampada Munde's death is not just a suicide, it is the murder of truth by the government," Chib said, calling the incident a "blot on civilised society where an inhuman and insensitive system took the life of a promising daughter".

Lakra alleged that Munde, a female doctor in Satara, was harassed and raped by a policeman and mentioned the ordeal in her suicide note. "Such horrific incidents expose the growing crimes against women under the BJP government, where protectors have become predators," he said.

He further claimed that some influential individuals linked to the BJP tried to pressure Munde into confessing to corruption, calling her death an "institutional murder".

During the protest, IYC workers attempted to march towards Raisina Road from the IYC office but were stopped by police barricades, the statement said.

Several leaders, including IYC national general secretary and Delhi in-charge Khushboo Sharma, joined the demonstration, it added. PTI MHS MHS KSS KSS