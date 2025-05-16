Indian Youth Congress protests over FIRs against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress members on Friday held a protest over Bihar Police registering two FIRs against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the "dictatorial" move by the BJP-JDU government was an attempt to silence him.

The FIRs against Gandhi and more than 100 party workers were lodged on Thursday for organising the 'Shiksha, Nyay Samvad' outreach programme at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar's Darbhanga district without permission, officials said.

IYC's national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, called Gandhi a "Nyay Warrior" and said, "If the Modi government or the Nitish government think that they can stop Rahul Gandhi by filing an FIR against him, then it is their illusion. Social justice will come to India." Delhi IYC president Akshay Lakra said the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had tried to block Gandhi’s 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' event, where he was set to speak with Dalit, backwards, and marginalised students about the state’s education system.

He claimed that the programme's obstruction was "the height of dictatorship".

"The JDU-BJP government of Bihar has destroyed the education system of the state. Students are being served only lies and rhetoric in the name of facilities," Lakra said. PTI SGV MHS RHL