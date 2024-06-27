Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities, Agniveer scheme

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday held a demonstration here at Jantar Mantar over the alleged rigging of the NEET UG exam and against the Agniveer Scheme.

Several IYC workers gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the protest, raising slogans and carrying placards.

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, and around 24 lakh candidates appeared. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, saying the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.