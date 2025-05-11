Indian Youth Congress sets up relief camps in J-K's Poonch to aid displaced citizens

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) In the backdrop of India-Pakistan tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has set up relief camps in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, to aid affected civilians.

Indian armed forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Following the operation, Pakistani forces engaged in sustained shelling along the LoC for three consecutive nights, affecting the residents of the border districts.

Thousands of civilians have been relocated to safer zones, with authorities maintaining high alert in border regions. However, both India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on Saturday evening after days of intense cross-border shelling.

To support those affected, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, under the SOS IYC initiative and guided by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, mobilised party workers to provide food, shelter, and medical aid through relief camps.

"Our workers are standing firmly with the people in this hour of crisis, with compassion, dedication and courage," Chib said. He also lauded the Indian Army for its precise and effective response to the April 22 attack.

The IYC has pledged to continue relief efforts until normalcy is fully restored in the region.