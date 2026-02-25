Indian Youth Congress stages 'Rail Roko' protest against arrest of its leaders

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a rail blockade protest against the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other leaders in connection with the "shirtless" demonstration during the AI Summit last week.

The protest was held at Shivaji Bridge Railway Station, where several IYC workers carrying Congress flags and placards stood on the railway tracks in front of a train.

Some protesters also attempted to climb onto the train while raising slogans.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested Chib, describing him as the "main conspirator and mastermind" behind the February 20 protest at the summit venue.

The 'Rail Roko' protest comes a day after a Congress delegation met Delhi LG VK Saxena over the arrest of Youth Congress leaders after the AI Summit protest.

In the afternoon, another protest was held at the IYC office against the arrest of the IYC leaders. The demonstration was joined by Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

Addressing Youth Congress workers, Yadav alleged that the arrest of Chib and other IYC members by what he termed the BJP's "dictatorial government" was "completely illegal and unconstitutional".

"If the government continues its authoritarian approach, we will take to the streets and use our tactics to save the country," Yadav claimed.

He further alleged that the BJP was attempting to suppress the voice of the Congress, adding that the party follows the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi, fought for the country's independence, and now the need was to safeguard the nation.

There was no immediate reaction from the railway unit of the Delhi Police on the rail blockade protest.

According to police, around 10 Youth Congress members staged a brief protest inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some were seen holding or wearing white T-shirts bearing images of Modi and former US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as "India US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files", and "PM is compromised", leading to a brief commotion. PTI MSJ VIT MSJ HIG HIG