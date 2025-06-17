Indian Youth Congress to host mega job fair in Delhi on Rahul Gandhi's b'day

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19 organize a job fair at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, who announced this initiative on Tuesday, said the event is being held on the birthday of Gandhi, who has consistently raised the issue of unemployment and caste census.

The event is aimed at tackling rising unemployment and providing direct opportunities to thousands of job-seeking youth, he added.

“This job fair is our effort to counter the unemployment crisis the country faces under the BJP government, which had once promised two crore jobs annually,” Chib told a press conference, an official statement of the IYC said.

Chib was joined by Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra, Delhi in-charge Khushboo Sharma and IYC national working committee member Yagyavalkya Jichkar.

Lakra said that over 10,000 online and 8,000 offline registrations have already been received.

“Youth Congress workers have reached every ward and assembly to mobilize unemployed youth,” he added.

Over 100 companies across various sectors are expected to participate in the job fair.

Jichkar highlighted that companies from sectors, including retail, banking, manufacturing, IT and pharma will participate.

Many firms have volunteered to join after learning of the scale of the event, he added, noting that candidates may receive offer letters on the same day.

The event will also be accompanied by blood donation camps and seminars on caste census in other states as part of the Youth Congress’s broader outreach. PTI MHS AS AS