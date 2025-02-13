Indians are among least satisfied with their love lives: Survey

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A new global survey, conducted across 30 countries and released ahead of Valentine's Day, reveals that Indians are among the least satisfied with their love lives.

The 'Love Life Satisfaction 2025' survey results were led by countries such as Colombia (82 per cent), Thailand (81 per cent), Mexico (81 per cent), Indonesia (81 per cent), and Malaysia (79 per cent). India at 63 per cent, South Korea at 59 per cent, and Japan at 56 per cent were at the bottom.

It was conducted by leading market research and polling company Ipsos with a sample size of 23,765 adults across 30 countries and more than 2,000 in India.

"Indians largely live in joint families and those in nuclear families have familial responsibilities, work pressures, career and societal pressures, leaving less time for romance, physical intimacy and love,” Ashwini Sirsikar, group service line leader, Ipsos UU & Synthesio, Indi, said in a statement.

The survey also looked at different parameters separately to assess how Indians stacked up. While 64 per cent of Indians polled said they feel loved, only 57 per cent of Indians claimed to be satisfied with their romantic/ sex life.

However, as per the findings, more Indians (67 per cent) were satisfied with the relationship shared with their spouse.

"Interestingly, happiness with sex life and partner was seen to be co-related. People in countries that are more satisfied with their relationship with their partner are more likely to be satisfied with their romantic/ sex life.

"Some countries were outliers, like Brazil, South Korea and India, people are less satisfied with their partner compared to their level of satisfaction with their romantic/ sex life," it added.

The findings also suggested those on a higher income were more likely to feel loved and be happier with their romantic/sex lives.

For instance, it suggested that "83 per cent of high-income earners across 30 countries say they are satisfied with the love in their life compared to 76 per cent of those on a middle income and 69 per cent on a low income".

The same trend holds true for their romantic and sexual satisfaction as well.

"Sixty-seven percentage of people with a high income are satisfied with their sex life compared to only 51 per cent of low-income earners," it said.

The sample in India, which consisted of approximately 2,200 individuals, of whom approximately 1,800 were interviewed face-to-face and 400 were interviewed online. PTI MG MAH MAH