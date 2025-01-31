Indians in Congo's conflict-ridden Goma city moved to safer places: MEA

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India on Friday called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Congo and said it is closely following the developments in the central African country.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the eastern Congolese city of Goma and are looking at expanding their area of control.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said about 1000 Indian nationals were living in Goma and most of them had moved to safer places following the start of the conflict.

"We are closely following the developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). We remain concerned at the deteriorating security situation," he said.

"We call for a peaceful resolution of the conflict," he said.

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, has issued advisories for Indians living in the Goma area.

"The embassy remains in regular touch with the community for their welfare and safety," he added.

Jaiswal said there are around 1200 Indian troops serving in the country as part of the MONUSCO (UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo) peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo.

"We are in regular touch with the UN on the evolving situation in DRC," he said. PTI MPB ZMN