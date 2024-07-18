Indians, Nepalese among 300 who entered Meghalaya from violence-hit B'desh: Official

Shillong/Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Over 300 Indians, Nepalese and Bhutanese, mostly students, who were stranded in neighbouring Bangladesh due to the ongoing violence there, have crossed over to Meghalaya, officials said on Thursday.

The government of another northeastern state Assam said it is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of its people staying in the neighbouring country.

At least 11 more people were killed in Bangladesh on Thursday as violence escalated in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere over student protests demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs, taking the toll to 18 since the protests erupted.

"Till this evening, 310 Indians, Nepalese and Bhutanese stranded due to violence in Bangladesh have crossed over to India through the Dawki Integrated Check Post here," a senior home department official told PTI.

Of the 310 people, 202 are Indians, 101 are from Nepal and seven Bhutanese, he said, adding that most of them are students.

The Meghalaya government has kept constant touch with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Land Port Authority to facilitate safe returns of Indians.

A helpline number, 1800 345 3644, has also been introduced to help the Meghalaya people in distress in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Assam also came up with a helpline number +880-1937400591 for those who want to return to the state from the neighbouring nation.

“The State Government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate plans to help citizens return in light of the situation in Bangladesh," the CMO posted on X.

It did not share any estimate of people from Assam residing or visiting the neighbouring country, or whether people have contacted the government for safe evacuation.

Fresh violence erupted in Bangladesh on Thursday after an overnight lull as thousands of students attempted to enforce a nationwide shutdown. PTI JOP SSG NN