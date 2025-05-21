Indians proud of armed forces, sentiment strengthened after Op Sindoor: JK LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the people of India are proud of the valour of the armed forces and that this sentiment has strengthened after Operation Sindoor.

Within days, the enemy was brought to its knees, Sinha told Army and BSF soldiers stationed in the area during a visit to the Poonch Brigade headquarters.

He distributed sweets among the troops and expressed his gratitude to them for destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor. The LG was accompanied by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

During the India-Pakistan military conflict, the Jammu region, including Poonch, witnessed heavy artillery shelling and drone attacks. As many as 27 people were killed and 70 injured between May 8 and 10.

Addressing the troops, Sinha said the 140 crore people of India are proud of the valour of the armed forces. This sentiment has further strengthened after Operation Sindoor, he said.

The whole world knows the armed forces destroyed terror camps in Pakistan, the LG said.

Within days, Sinha said, the enemy was brought to its knees and it started reaching out to the world.

"We are the world's fifth-largest economy and will soon be the fourth-largest. Our neighbour is trying to nurture terrorism with the loans it takes," he said, hitting out at Pakistan.

Sinha also said jobs will be given to the kin of those who were killed in the shelling earlier this month.

The LG also offered prayers at the Nangali Sahib gurdwara in Poonch.