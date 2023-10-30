Indians sentenced to death in Qatar: All efforts being taken to ensure relief for them, says Admiral Kumar

Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday said the Union government is making every effort to ensure relief for the eight former Navy personnel who have been handed down the death penalty by a court in Qatar.

Advertisment

Eight former Indian Navy personnel,who worked with private security company Al Dahra, were sentenced to death on October 26, a verdict that was described as "deeply shocking" by India as it vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

These eight personnel were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage, though neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) organised by the Indian Navy, Admiral Kumar said, "Every effort is being made by the (Union) government to ensure we find relief for our personnel. We have heard the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) statement on this." The admiral added he was yet to see the transcript of the court hearing (that led to the death sentence).

At the time, the MEA had said it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options. PTI RPS BNM BNM