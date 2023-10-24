Indians will be affected if Middle East conflict spreads beyond Gaza: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the conflict in the Middle East spread beyond Gaza, a large number of Indians working in the region will be affected.

“If the conflict drags on, we will definitely get affected. No other country has more nationals working in that region than we have. If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, our people will be affected by it.

"That is why we want the war to stop, the bombings should stop. The United Nations (UN) and other countries will have to do justice. They cannot have different rules for different countries,” Abdullah told reporters at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

Asked if the UN had maintained silence on the ongoing conflict, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said while the global body has spoken about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, it has not been taken as seriously as it should have been.

“The UN is not silent, but unfortunately not much attention is being paid to what it is saying. As far as I saw, the UN has spoken about the humanitarian crisis there, but Israel is getting so much support from the US, the UK and other countries that we do not see as much impact of the UN as we would have liked,” he added.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) accused the BJP-led central government of adopting double standards on the situation in the Middle East by sending aid material to the Palestinians, but not allowing peaceful protests in their support.

“Millions of people are coming out on the streets across the world, but we are not allowed to protest peacefully. I don't understand the double standards. The MEA spokesperson... expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and the Government of India also sent 42 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip via Egypt.

"But we are not allowed to even hold protests here in support of the Palestinians,” PDP president's media advisor, Iltija Mufti, told reporters.

Mufti alleged the PDP was being selectively targeted and was not allowed to hold any peaceful political activity.

“The administration has placed our senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Hanjura and Mehboob Beigh under house arrest since last evening. Even our DDC members, who are elected representatives, have been detained at police stations. Why is it happening in a democracy? There has to be a robust opposition in democracy,” she said.

Abdullah also criticised the J&K administration for not allowing Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for the last two weeks.

“Four weeks ago you (government) made so much noise that the situation has improved and there was no need to stop him (Mirwaiz). However, for two weeks now, the Friday prayers have not been allowed in the Jamia Masjid, and Mirwaiz has been confined to his home.

You want to tell the world that the situation has improved and it is normal. If it is so, allow the prayers at the Jamia Masjid and remove the curbs on Mirwaiz," he said.