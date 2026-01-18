IndiaOne Air to take care of deceased passenger's family: CEO

Rourkela, Jan 18 (PTI) IndiaOne Air CEO Prem Kumar Garg on Sunday said the airline would take care of the family of the person who was killed in the crash landing of a plane near Rourkela.

At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater IndiaOne Air plane made a forced crash landing in an open area near Rourkela on January 10.

One of the passengers, Susanta Kumar Biswal, who had received severe injury to his spine and head, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

"The company will take care of the expenses of the family of Susanta Biswal (47), who passed away. The family will certainly get a good amount of insurance amount and the company will take care of the family till then," Garg said during his visit here.

Asked whether the company will provide a job to any member of Biswal’s family, Garg said that IndiaOne Air stands by them. The two sons of Biswal are presently studying. The company will take care of them also.

He said the investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash landing of the plane will be known after the report is submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).