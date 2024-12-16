India's 1971 war victory, creation of Bangladesh marked liberation of people from oppression: WB Guv

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said the victory of Indian armed forces against Pakistan in the 1971 war marked the "liberation of people from oppression" and led to the creation of Bangladesh Speaking after laying a wreath at the Vijay Smarak in Eastern Army Command headquarters Fort William here on Vijay Diwas, which commemorates the surrender of Pakistan’s army to the Indian armed forces on December 16, 1971, he said India knows how to "come together, think, and work together." "Not only for India, but for the entire democratic world, this day marks the liberation of people from oppression," Bose said.

Asserting that the Indian armed forces played a stellar in the creation of Bangladesh, Bose said, "Our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh established that nobody can be kept under subjugation forever," the governor said.

A nine-member delegation comprising Mukti Jodhas and a serving officer of the Bangladesh armed forces attended the Vijay Diwas celebrations. The delegation was led by Brigadier Mohammed Aminur Rahaman. Seven family members of the delegates also attended the function.

Mukti Jodhas, who were part of the guerrilla resistance force opposing Pakistan rule there, and serving officers of the Bangladesh armed forces attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata every year.

Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, former army chief General Shankar Roy Chowdhury (retd), former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (retd) and Brigadier Rahaman of the Bangladesh Army also laid wreaths at the Vijay Smarak. PTI AMR MNB