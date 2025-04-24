India’s 2047 vision aims to transform country into hub of innovation, sustainable growth: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s vision for 2047 aims to transform the country into a hub of innovation, sustainable growth and inclusivity where every citizen enjoys a high quality of life while the nation’s progress remains both people centric and planet friendly.

“The vision is not merely economic in nature but is firmly rooted in pride about our rich cultural heritage as well as an embrace of innovation and modernity,” he said in a message read out at the inaugural session of a three-day international conference here.

The Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan, a unit of RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), has organised the conference in collaboration with various national and international academic institutions, aiming to generate forward-looking insights and strategic pathways for India's development journey towards 2047 on the basis of “Bharatiya model of development”.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the organisation of the conference on the topic, ‘VISION 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat’, calling it a “thoughtful initiative” and wished for its success.

“As India approaches its centenary of Independence in 2047, our vision is driven by a future that is prosperous, self-reliant, inclusive and globally respected,” he said in his message.

Such a vision aspires to transform India into a hub of innovation, sustainable growth and inclusivity where every citizen enjoys a high quality of life and the nation’s progress is both people centric and planet friendly, he added.

The prime minister further said India’s vision for 2047 is not just a destination but an ongoing journey in itself of building a “strong, developed and inclusive Bharat”.

"Together through inspired youth and empowered institutions, India is poised to achieve a historic transformation," he said.