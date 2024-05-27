India's ability to produce advanced aviation technology is symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': VP

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said India's ability to design and produce advanced aviation technology truly stands as a symbol of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat." He said this after witnessing the flying display of country's first indigenous flying trainer aircraft 'HANSA NG' , designed and developed by the CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratories here.

Advertisment

After laying the foundation stone of Centre for Carbon Fiber and Prepregs during his visit to CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratories, he said that in Amrit Kaal, we are seeing India's rise. "The rise is unstoppable, the rise is incremental but the kind of rise which you are defining here is a rise that the world is noticing. We are going to be one of the top nations in the world." Addressing the scientific community, he said India is one of the countries focusing on disruptive technologies as no other nation is doing. "There are five, six countries in the world focusing on that. Our quantum computing system that will be of extreme awareness to you all is already in place." Pointing out that the central government has already made allocations, he said, "We are also focusing on other disruptive technologies and they have extreme bearing here also. Machine learning, blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things. In general perception, these technologies pose a challenge. But for you, this challenge is opportunity. You are increasing the opportunity basket of our youth, our impressionable minds." "A country that is investing in technological advancement will have secure boundaries. Gone are the days of conventional warfare. I have before me men in uniform. They know the changing dynamics of warfare. It's gone much beyond conventional warfare. How our position will happen, how strongly we will be, will be determined in laboratories like this," he said.

The indigenous aircraft showcasing India's ability to design and produce advanced aviation technology truly stands as a symbol of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

Noting that the Institute has grown into a powerhouse of Research and development contributing significantly to Aerospace sector and beyond, the Vice President said in the last two years, India's space accomplishments have come to be globally recognised.

"Both in the field of Defence and also in the shape of things like Chandrayan-3. All this, I now realise is not the handiwork of one Institution, it is the convergence of several institutions that has contributed to this." He also said the entire rural landscape of the country was surcharged when the PM announced that women in the villages will have the capacity to operate drones. "What you are doing will have great commercial exploitation. There will be growth in the industry. " "I inquired from the director… mass production, you will have involvement of private sector, public sector and in defence, the utility is there. But a country that was importing and 100 per cent importing defence equipment is now exporting defense equipment in billions of dollars. All I can indicate at the moment is that 1.4 billion people of this country with total dedication are part of a marathon march," he added. PTI AMP AMP ROH