India's AI adoption in justice system remains human supervised, privacy conscious: Law Minister Meghwal

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India's adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the justice system remains human-supervised, ethically guided and privacy-conscious, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday.

The minister made the comments at the 10th OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice, held in Madrid during the Justice Leaders Dialogue on the theme "Data-driven and resilient justice systems for shared prosperity.

"India's adoption of AI in the justice system remains human-supervised, ethically guided and privacy-conscious. Tools such as SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software) for translation of judgments into regional languages, SUPACE (Supreme Court Portal Assistance in Court Efficiency) for intelligent case research, and AI-assisted filing and case-management systems are enabling greater accuracy, speed, and accessibility while upholding judicial discretion and fairness," Meghwal said.

The minister noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic alone, courts across India held nearly 43 million virtual hearings, demonstrating the judiciary's commitment to inclusivity and access to justice amid a public health crisis.

"Live streaming of proceedings in the Supreme Court and several High Courts, supported by AI and NLP tools, has further democratised the judicial ecosystem and enhanced transparency," he said.

Courts are being securely hosted on cloud platforms to ensure reliability and continuity. Through the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), courts are being digitally linked with police, prosecution, prisons, and forensics, enabling quicker, evidence-backed decision-making," he added.

The roundtable brought together Ministers of Justice, senior judicial administrators, global leaders, policymakers and experts to deliberate upon ways in which justice institutions can remain responsive and trusted in an era of rapid technological change, economic uncertainty and evolving citizen expectations.

Meghwal noted that India's constitutional vision of justice -- social, economic and political -- continues to guide every reform, anchored in Article 39A of the Constitution, which enshrines equal justice and free legal aid for all.

"Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion, of compensation. Equity signifies equality. Rules and regulations, right and righteousness are concerned with equality in value. In short, justice is simply another name for liberty, equality, and fraternity," he said. PTI GJS HIG