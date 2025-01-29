India's 'atmanirbharta' in defence a measurable reality today, says Union minister Naik

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence today is not an aspiration, but a "measurable and credible reality" reflected in rising production, expanding exports and proven operational capability, Union minister S Y Naik said on Thursday.

Interacting with reporters, he also said indigenous platforms such as LCA Tejas, LCH Prachand, ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System), Akash missile systems, radars, corvettes, armoured vehicles and drones are "significantly enhancing" the operational readiness and combat capability of the armed forces.

India's journey towards 'atmanirbharta' in defence has been decisively shaped by the visionary and resolute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose clear articulation that national security, economic strength and technological sovereignty are deeply interconnected has transformed defence manufacturing from a "strategic necessity into a national mission", Naik said.

The Union minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy further said the country has moved with confidence from being a major importer of defence equipment to a nation that designs, develops, manufactures and increasingly exports advanced defence systems, firmly positioning defence self-reliance as a cornerstone of India's rise as a strong, secure and self-assured global power.

Operation Sindoor, executed on the strength of indigenous equipment and systems, "marked a milestone" in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in drone warfare, layered air defence and electronic warfare, clearly demonstrating the operational relevance of 'atmanirbharta', he said.

Naik said 'atmanirbharta' in defence today is not an aspiration, but a measurable and credible reality reflected in rising production, expanding exports and proven operational capability.

"As India advances towards becoming a global defence manufacturing hub, this journey will continue to strengthen the armed forces, empower Indian industry and reinforce India's position as a confident, capable and reliable partner in the global security architecture," he said.