India's aviation sector growing rapidly; govt expanding number of airports: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India's aviation sector is growing rapidly and the government is expanding the number of airports for operations of more than 1,700 planes ordered by the domestic airlines, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

She also said that around 1.5 crore people have flown in planes under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, marking the start of the Budget Session, Murmu said India's aviation sector is growing rapidly.

"The country's airline companies have placed orders for more than 1,700 new aircraft. We are expanding airports to operate such a large fleet. Over the past decade, the number of airports in the country has doubled," the President said.

While emphasising that her government is equally committed to fulfilling the middle class' dream of owning a home, she said laws like RERA have been introduced to safeguard their dreams and subsidies on home loans are being provided.

"Through the UDAN scheme, about 1.5 crore people have fulfilled their dream of flying in airplanes. Jan Aushadhi Kendras, offering medicines at 80% concessional rates have helped save more than 30,000 crore rupees for citizens. The multifold increase in the number of seats for education in various disciplines has significantly benefited the middle class," she added. PTI RAM HVA