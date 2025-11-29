India’s aviation sector poised for major expansion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday stressed that India’s aviation sector is poised for rapid growth over the next decade.

He highlighted the key role of institutions like the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) in supporting the government’s "whole-of-government approach" with strong private-sector participation.

Speaking after the virtual inauguration of the HAP Airframe Fabrication Facility and NAviMet here, Singh said the government has been very forthcoming in engaging the private sector to the maximum extent.

"Most of the success stories written over the last 10 to 11 years of Prime Minister Modi’s tenure can be attributed to the involvement and participation of the private sector. This is true across fields—biotechnology, vaccines, the first-ever antibiotics—all developed with private-sector engagement. The same applies to space," he said, citing the recent Skyroot launch.

Referring to CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories’ (CSIR-NAL) two-seater trainer aircraft Hansa-3, Singh recalled being present at the technology-transfer ceremony held in New Delhi in April this year and expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress.

"Today, we are witnessing the aircraft actually being developed. Within just five or six months, the pioneer team has achieved remarkable progress, and they have truly been pioneers in this field," he said.

Noting that India’s civil aviation sector is expanding rapidly, the minister said it is estimated that by 2027, the country will handle around six crore passengers.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s early remark that "Hawai chappal wala Hawai jahaj mein chalega (The man wearing hawai chappals will fly in an aeroplane)," Singh said the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme was launched to make that vision possible. He added that an ecosystem that is cost-effective and inclusive is essential.

"Accordingly, the number of airports has increased significantly. In 2014, when this government took office, there were only about 69–70 airports. Today, we have more than 130. The number of aircraft will also need to rise accordingly," he said.

According to Singh, the requirement for pilots is also increasing.

Current projections indicate that in the next 10 years, India may need an additional 200 to 300 aircraft to serve new routes emerging every day.

The minister also inaugurated the SARAS Mk II Iron Bird Test Facility and unveiled the Hansa-3 (NG) Production Standard Aircraft, which he said marks a major breakthrough, aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and will help reduce dependence on foreign sources.

He also attended the signing of a collaboration agreement with industry partner Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd, Nagpur, for CSIR’s loitering-munition UAV development.

"Currently, we have around 6,000 to 7,000 pilots in the country. But with the rapid expansion of routes and aircraft, we may need 25,000 to 30,000 pilots in the next decade. This is a huge jump. We must scale up; otherwise, we will continue to depend on foreign sources. This again aligns with the mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Singh added that even small aircraft require 25–30 pilots due to rotation needs, while major jets require more than 30.

"In this context, both NAL and Pioneer deserve appreciation. They have been pioneering not only in aircraft development but also in motivating several others to enter this field, which is emerging as a new avenue for livelihood and entrepreneurship. With an investment of Rs 150 crore, NAL has committed to producing 100 aircraft annually," he said.

He welcomed NAL’s work on high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles designed for high-altitude platforms, with trials planned up to 20 km altitude by 2027, and its ongoing collaboration with the Solar Group and the DRISHTI aerosol laboratory programme.

Stressing the need for public outreach, Singh said NAL must enhance its visibility. "We have to reach out to people in the language they understand, because this is the power of media and social media—reels and short videos watched by younger audiences," he said, urging the institute to form a creative social-media team involving both scientists and communication experts.

"Since you are undertaking a whole-of-government endeavour, you require a team that reflects that spirit—scientists and creatives working together to ensure we reach those who need this information. Through these initiatives, we are simultaneously catering to scientists, defence forces, the lower middle class and potential investors," Singh added. PTI AMP SSK ROH